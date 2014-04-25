KARACHI, April 25 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.22 percent, or 63.34 points to 28,850.08.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd rose 0.56 percent to 30.61 rupees and Bank of Punjab was down 2.44 percent to 10.38 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.02/98.07 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 97.90/97.95.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.90 percent from Thursday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)