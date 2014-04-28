KARACHI, April 28 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.55 percent, or 158.46 points to 28,691.62.

The market shed another 160 points and amid mixed corporate announcements investors preferred to book profit. Oil, banking and cement stocks witnessed selling pressure.

Investors also trimmed Pakistan State Oil holdings in anticipation of lower than anticipated earning announcements due tomorrow, sealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd fell 2.91 percent to 30.05 rupees and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 2.42 percent to 395.75 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 98.05/98.12 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 98.02/98.07.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.75 percent from Friday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)