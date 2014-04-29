KARACHI, April 29 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.89 percent, or 255.03
points, to 28,436.59.
The market continued to decline amid disappointing corporate
results. Oil, fertilizer and banking sectors remained under
selling pressure whereas some cherry picking was seen in cement
stocks, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.
Fauji Cement Company Ltd fell 1.85 percent to
17.02 rupees and Engro Fertilizer Ltd was down 2.84
percent to 64.30 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 98.35/98.40 against the
dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.05/98.12.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.75
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)