KARACHI Nov 21 The Pakistani rupee fell
on Monday amid higher dollar demand from importers, and dealers
said the local unit is likely to stay under pressure because of
import payments.
The rupee ended at 87.30/35 to the dollar, weaker
than Friday's close of 87.14/18.
"There were import payments of around $100 million which
pulled the rupee lower," said a dealer at a foreign bank.
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising
remittances from overseas Pakistani.
According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent
to $4.3 billion in the first four months of the 2010/11 fiscal
year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period
last year.
Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with
$855.11 million received in October last year.
However, dealers cautioned that a widening current account
deficit means the local currency could experience downward
pressure in the days ahead.
Pakistan's current account deficit stood at a provisional
$220 million in October, compared with a deficit of $1.034
billion in the previous month, the central bank said.
For the July-October period, the deficit stood at a
provisional $1.555 billion, compared with $541 million in the
same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of
Pakistan.
The rupee hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in
September.
Stocks ended lower in thin trade taking a cue from world
markets, dealers said.
Fears about out-of-control government debt on both sides of
the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday,
knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds
deemed to be safe havens.
"A major fall in global stocks and commodities on U.S. and
Europe debt fears affected the sentiment on the local bourse,"
said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investment Ltd.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.36 percent, or 43.02 points, lower at 11,894.79
on turnover of only 31.1 million shares.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to close at 11.90
percent, compared with Friday's close of 11.75 percent, amid a
shortage of funds.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)