KARACHI Nov 23 The Pakistani rupee fell
on Wednesday, inching closer to its record low amid higher
dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local unit is
likely to stay under pressure because of import payments.
The rupee ended at 87.50/55 to the dollar, weaker
than Tuesday's close of 87.35/40. It hit a record low at 87.92
to the dollar in September.
"There were import payments, especially for oil, of around
$100 million which pulled the rupee lower," said a dealer at a
foreign bank.
There was also some concern on the economic front following
the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) assessment that outlook
for Pakistan's economy for the current year ending June 2012 was
"challenging", dealers said.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IMF also said that
ongoing security concerns were likely to limit capital
inflows.[D:nN1E7AL24]
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising
remittances from overseas Pakistani, which rose to $1.02 billion
in October, compared with $855.11 million received in October
last year.
The local currency could also experience downward pressure
in the days ahead due to a widening current account deficit that
stood at a provisional $1.5 billion in the July-Oct period,
compared with $541 million in the same period last year.
Stocks ended lower in thin trade taking a cue from world
markets, dealers said.
"Stocks closed lower broadly as global stocks and
commodities fell on concerns for US economic growth and Europe
debt crises," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib
Investments Ltd.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.13 percent, or 133.03 points, lower at 11,633.97
on turnover of only 33.56 million shares.
In the money market, overnight rate ended at its top level
of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)