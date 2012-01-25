KARACHI Jan 25 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels, especially in the energy sector, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.35 percent, or 41.63 points, at 11,949.75 points.

Volume fell to 124.85 million shares, compared with 200 million shares traded on Tuesday.

"PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Ltd) results failed to meet investors expectations. Therefore selling was seen in exploration companies," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

PPL reported on Wednesday a net profit of 20.11 billion rupees ($222.96 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June), compared with 16.62 billion rupees ($184.27 million) in the same period last year, slightly lower than analysts expectations.

PPL ended 1.67 percent lower at 177.80 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.18/23 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.17/22 in dull trade.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade this month.

Analysts say concerns about the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account, are adding to pressures on the rupee.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at 9.10 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 9.10 percent and 10 percent and dealers said they were awaiting the result of the treasury bill auction which is due to be announced later in the day.

There are scheduled inflows of 74 billion rupees ($820.44 million) on Thursday.

($1 = 90.1950 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)