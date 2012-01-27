KARACHI Jan 27 Pakistani stocks ended
higher on Friday as investors bought energy shares such as Oil
and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) following a rise in
international oil prices, dealers said.
The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed up 0.64
percent, or 76.29 points, at 11,960.21 points.
Volume fell to 75.6 million shares, compared with 95.53
million traded on Thursday.
"The local bourse closed in positive, predominantly
supported by OGDCL," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
OGDCL ended 2.75 percent higher at 152.20 rupees.
Brent crude rose above $111 as comments from Iran that it
might stop exports to the European Union intensified worries
about security of supply, while positive data from the United
States also acted as a support.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at
90.22/27 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
90.20/25, amid a lack of import payments.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar this
month, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)