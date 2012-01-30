(Corrects to rupee weakens, not firms, in headline and story)

KARACHI Jan 27 Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday as investors bought energy shares such as Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) following a rise in international oil prices, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed up 0.64 percent, or 76.29 points, at 11,960.21 points.

Volume fell to 75.6 million shares, compared with 95.53 million traded on Thursday.

"The local bourse closed in positive, predominantly supported by OGDCL," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

OGDCL ended 2.75 percent higher at 152.20 rupees.

Brent crude rose above $111 as comments from Iran that it might stop exports to the European Union intensified worries about security of supply, while positive data from the United States also acted as a support.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.22/27 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.20/25, amid a lack of import payments.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar this month, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)