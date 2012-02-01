KARACHI Feb 1 Pakistani shares ended
higher on Wednesday as investors bought fertiliser stocks on
hopes of healthy corporate profits expected to be announced in
the coming days, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed up 0.47 percent, or 55.66 points, at 11,930.55
points.
Volume rose to 93.44 million shares, compared with 60.17
million traded on Tuesday.
"Stocks closed up amid the earnings announcement session at
KSE, led by the fertiliser sector," said Ahsan Mehanti, director
at Arif Habib Corp.
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim gained 1.71 percent to
end at 46.90 rupees, Engro Foods rose 2.96 percent to
27.51 rupees and Fatima Fertiliser closed 0.05 percent
higher at 21.95 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat
at 90.41/46 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
90.40/45 but dealers said the local unit is expected to stay
under pressure because of increased import payments, especially
of oil.
International oil prices rose above $112 a barrel on
Wednesday, putting it on track for its highest close in three
weeks.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close, due to a lack of
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)