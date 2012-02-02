KARACHI Feb 2 Pakistani shares ended flat on Thursday as early gains were eroded after the country's top court set a contempt hearing for the prime minister, renewing political tensions between the civil government and the judiciary.

The Supreme Court prepared to charge Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani with contempt of court for his failure to re-open corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.

Gilani is due in court on Feb. 13.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.77 points, at 11,929.78 points. Volume rose to 107.72 million shares, compared with 93.44 million traded on Wednesday.

"Cautious investors squared their positions after the prime minister was ordered to appear on February 13," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp Ltd.

Dealers said investors accumulated textiles shares such as Azgard Nine and Nishat Mills after a World Trade Organisation committee meeting on Wednesday approved a European Union waiver on duties for 75 products from Pakistan.

Azgard Nine ended 2.37 percent higher at 3.89 rupees and Nishat Mills gained 4.41 percent at 47.60 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.38/43 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.41/46 amid lack of import payments.

But dealers said the local unit is expected to stay under pressure due to increased import payments, especially of oil.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and the country's economic health, especially a weakening current account.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, due to a lack of liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)