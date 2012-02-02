KARACHI Feb 2 Pakistani shares ended flat
on Thursday as early gains were eroded after the country's top
court set a contempt hearing for the prime minister, renewing
political tensions between the civil government and the
judiciary.
The Supreme Court prepared to charge Prime Minister Yusuf
Raza Gilani with contempt of court for his failure to re-open
corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.
Gilani is due in court on Feb. 13.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.77 points, at 11,929.78
points. Volume rose to 107.72 million shares, compared with
93.44 million traded on Wednesday.
"Cautious investors squared their positions after the prime
minister was ordered to appear on February 13," said Ahsan
Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp Ltd.
Dealers said investors accumulated textiles shares such as
Azgard Nine and Nishat Mills after a World
Trade Organisation committee meeting on Wednesday approved a
European Union waiver on duties for 75 products from Pakistan.
Azgard Nine ended 2.37 percent higher at 3.89 rupees and
Nishat Mills gained 4.41 percent at 47.60 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at
90.38/43 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
90.41/46 amid lack of import payments.
But dealers said the local unit is expected to stay under
pressure due to increased import payments, especially of oil.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, due to a lack of
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)