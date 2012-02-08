KARACHI Feb 8 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Wednesday as investors chose to cash in after the
market rallied to a more than six-month high for two consecutive
days, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.17 percent or 21.37 points, at 12,263.25 points.
The KSE-index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest
close since July 26, 2011.
Volume rose to 243.29 million shares, compared with 162.11
million traded on Tuesday.
"After gaining (a total) of around 3 percent in the last two
trading sessions, investors opted to book profits, especially in
oil and banking stocks," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
Bank Alfalah closed 1.64 percent lower at 12.60
rupees, National Bank of Pakistan shed 0.86 percent to
end at 46.19 rupees and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
fell 1.34 percent to 156.50 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended flat at
90.62/67 to the dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close, although
dealers expect pressure to continue on the local unit due to
increased import payments.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The IMF on Monday projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at their top
level of 11.90 percent, compared with the previous day's close
of between 11.25 percent and 11.75 percent, because of a lack of
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)