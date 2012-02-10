KARACHI Feb 10 Pakistani stocks rose
marginally on Friday in low turnover as investors were cautious
ahead of a central bank monetary policy announcement, dealers
said.
Pakistan's central bank is seen keeping its key policy rate
at 12 percent on Saturday as inflation is expected to rise
during the remainder of the fiscal year through June because of
higher oil and gas prices.
Eleven of 15 analysts polled by Reuters expect the State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to keep the key rate steady, three
anticipate it will cut it by 50 basis points and one expects it
to cut it by 100 basis points.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.15 percent or 18.36 points, to 12,2231.60 points.
Volume fell to 64.5 million shares, compared with 139.14
million traded on Thursday.
"Investors (seemed to) prefer to wait until the announcement
of the monetary policy and are then (expected to) take fresh
positions on Monday if there are no surprises," said Shuja
Rizvi, a dealer at brokers' Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.
Monetary policy for the next two months will be unveiled on
Saturday at 4 p.m. (1100 GMT).
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.69/74
to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.70/75
because of lack of import payments, but dealers expect the
pressure to continue following a rise in international oil
prices.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The IMF on Monday projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at their top
level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close amid
lack of liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)