KARACHI Feb 13 Pakistani stocks ended slightly higher on Monday but in low turnover as investors sat on the sidelines amidst political uncertainty after the country's prime minister was indicted for contempt of court, dealers said.

Yusuf Raza Gilani was indicted on Monday for refusing to follow a court order to reopen old corruption cases against his party boss, President Asif Ali Zardari.

Gilani, who pleaded not guilty, and his advisers say Zardari has immunity as head of state, but the court remains unconvinced.

Proceedings will start on Feb. 16, when the prosecution will submit its evidence. Gilani has said that if convicted, he will be forced to step down. He could also face up to six months in jail.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.15 percent, or 18.40 points, to 12,250.00 points on turnover of 116 million shares.

"Most investors stayed out of the market awaiting clarity on the political situation," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokerage Al-Hoqani Securities Ltd.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.80/85 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.69/74/75 because of increased import payments, and dealers expect the pressure to continue following a rise in international oil prices.

Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate flat at 12 percent on Saturday and said "the real challenge is to finance the projected current account deficit."

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the International Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a weakening current account.

In the money market, overnight rates ended between 10.80 percent and 11.25 percent, compared Friday's close of 11.90 percent because of increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)