KARACHI Feb 14 Pakistani stocks ended
marginally higher on Tuesday as investors bought middle tier
shares but gains were restricted because of political
uncertainty after the country's prime minister was indicted for
contempt of court on Monday, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.10 percent, or 11.85 points, to 12,261.85 points. The
index made an intra day high at 12,347.46 points.
Turnover rose to 148.2 million shares, compared with 116
million shares traded on Monday.
"Investors remained cautious on the uncertain political
outlook," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.
Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was indicted on Monday for
refusing to follow a court order to reopen old corruption cases
against his party boss, President Asif Ali Zardari.
Gilani, who pleaded not guilty, and his advisers say Zardari
has immunity as head of state, but the court remains
unconvinced.
Proceedings will start on Feb. 16, when the prosecution will
submit its evidence. Gilani has said that if convicted, he will
be forced to step down. He could also face up to six months in
jail.
Amongst the most active companies, Jahangir Siddiqui
ended 0.94 percent higher at 8.55 rupees, Azgard Nine
shed 2.19 percent to end at 5.80 rupees, while Cherat
Cement closed 3.99 percent higher at 13.30 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.60/65
to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/85 because
of lack of import payments but dealers expect the pressure to
continue following a rise in international oil prices.
Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate flat at 12
percent on Saturday and said "the real challenge is to finance
the projected current account deficit."
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's fiscal
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health, especially a
weakening current account.
In the money market, overnight rates ended higher at 11.90
percent, compared with Monday's close of between 10.80 percent
and 11.25 percent, amid lack of liquidity in the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)