KARACHI Feb 16 Pakistani stocks ended close to a seven-month high on Thursday led by the fertiliser sector after Engro Corp announced a higher than expected full year result.

Engro Corp announced a 19 percent increase in its net profit for 2011 at 8.1 billion rupees ($89.31 million), compared with a net profit of 6.8 billion rupees in 2010.

It also announced a final cash dividend of 2 rupees per share which brought the cumulative dividend for year ending Dec. 31 at 6 rupees per shares.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.76 percent, or 93.20 points, to end at 12,404.24 points, its highest close since July 22.

Turnover climbed to 205.56 million shares, compared with 172.08 million shares traded on Wednesday.

"An excellent payout by Engro Corp lifted the market which saw a turnover of more than 200 million shares," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

Engro Corp ended 4.99 percent higher at 127.85 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/73 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.68/72 but dealers expect pressure to continue as international oil prices ended on an eight-month high on Wednesday.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil imports and the country's overall economic health.

The rupee is likely to stay under pressure, and the State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday cautioned that the real challenge is to finance the projected current account deficit. The latest monetary policy announcement kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for the next two months.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close amid lack of liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)