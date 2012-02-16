KARACHI Feb 16 Pakistani stocks ended
close to a seven-month high on Thursday led by the fertiliser
sector after Engro Corp announced a higher than
expected full year result.
Engro Corp announced a 19 percent increase in its net profit
for 2011 at 8.1 billion rupees ($89.31 million), compared with a
net profit of 6.8 billion rupees in 2010.
It also announced a final cash dividend of 2 rupees per
share which brought the cumulative dividend for year ending Dec.
31 at 6 rupees per shares.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.76 percent, or 93.20 points, to end at 12,404.24 points,
its highest close since July 22.
Turnover climbed to 205.56 million shares, compared with
172.08 million shares traded on Wednesday.
"An excellent payout by Engro Corp lifted the market which
saw a turnover of more than 200 million shares," said Samar
Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
Engro Corp ended 4.99 percent higher at 127.85 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at
90.68/73 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
90.68/72 but dealers expect pressure to continue as
international oil prices ended on an eight-month high on
Wednesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar on
Jan. 9, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
The rupee is likely to stay under pressure, and the State
Bank of Pakistan on Saturday cautioned that the real challenge
is to finance the projected current account deficit. The latest
monetary policy announcement kept the key policy rate flat at 12
percent for the next two months.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154
billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to
tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to
contain inflation.
The IMF last week projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top
level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close amid
lack of liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)