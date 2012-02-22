KARACHI Feb 22 Pakistani stocks ended
higher on Wednesday, led by a rally in banking shares, as
investor sentiment rose on hopes of strong corporate results.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.47 percent, or 59.22 points, to 12,603.67 points.
Turnover fell to 194.11 million shares, from a 22-month high
made the previous day as 322.47 million shares were traded.
"The focus of investors has shifted towards banks and mostly
the smaller ones because of expectations of healthy corporate
earnings," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani Securities.
Soneri Bank gained 20.49 percent at 5.88 rupees
while Bank Alfalah closed up 2.75 percent at 13.82
rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.75/79
to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.86/91 amid
lack of import payments.
But dealers expect pressure on the local unit to continue
due to rising international oil prices, which hit a nine-month
high on Tuesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that it
would be a challenge to finance the country's projected current
account deficit, which is expected to widen further in coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to
tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to
contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement
earlier this month.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close, because of a lack of
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)