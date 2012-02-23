KARACHI Feb 23 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Thursday as investors sold shares of heavyweight Oil
and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) after it reported
lower-than-expected corporate earnings, dealers said.
OGDCL reported a net profit of 41.57 billion rupees ($457.87
million) for the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
which was below market expectations.
Net profit last year for the same period was 31.6 billion
rupees.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index fell 0.70 percent, or 87.75 points, to end at 12,515.92
points.
Turnover fell to 178.04 million shares, compared with 194.11
million shares traded on Wednesday.
"Disappointing results by OGDCL led to decline in share
prices of all leading shares," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at
Topline Securities.
OGDCL closed 2.36 percent lower at 162.30 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.80/83
to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.75/79 due
to an increase in import payments.
Dealers expect pressure on the local unit to continue due to
rising international oil prices, which rose to a nine-month high
above $124 per barrel on Thursday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
Islamabad is also repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund loan. A $399 million repayment of the loan is due
on Friday.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that
financing the country's projected current account deficit would
be a challenge.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to
tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to
contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement
earlier this month.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates fell to 9 percent,
compared with Wednesday's close of 11.90 percent amid increased
liquidity in the interbank market.
Dealers said there were scheduled inflows of 36 billion
rupees ($396.52 million), against outflows of 6 billion rupees.
($1 = 90.7900 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)