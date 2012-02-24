(Updates with IMF loan repayment)
KARACHI Feb 24 Pakistani stocks rose more
than 1.5 percent to close at their highest since June 2008 on
Friday on expectations of progress on issues like capital gains
tax, dealers said.
Officials from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are
meeting on Friday to discuss policy proposals.
"The hope that FBR will soon accept SECP's gains tax
proposal provided a boost to local equities," said Samar Iqbal,
a dealer at Topline Securities.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 1.52 percent, or 190.60 points, to end at 12,706.52
points.
Turnover rose to 192.35 million shares, compared with 178.04
million shares traded on Thursday.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90
to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/83
because of increased import payments.
Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of
rising international oil prices, which topped $123 a barrel on
Friday and were heading for a fifth straight weekly gain.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion
International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on Friday with a $399
million payment.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that
financing the country's projected current account deficit would
be a challenge.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement
earlier this month.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.75 percent,
compared with the previous day's close of 9 percent amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)