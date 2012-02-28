KARACHI Feb 28 Pakistani stocks were
buoyed Tuesday by heavy buys of National Bank of Pakistan
ahead of anticipated profits, dealers said. This was
tempered, however, by heavy selling by gain-seekers, leaving the
market practically flat at close.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.03 percent, or 4.44 points, lower at 12,739.22
points.
Turnover rose to 217.59 million shares, compared with 205.79
million shares traded on Monday.
"National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) with huge volumes closed at
the upper limit in hope of better payout in its upcoming board
meeting," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
NBP, which is due to announce its full-year
result in the coming days, ended 5 percent higher at 52.11
rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee also ended almost flat at
90.90/99 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
90.91/97.
Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of
rising international prices of oil, which was trading slightly
above $123 a barrel on Tuesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on Friday with a $399 million payment.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that
financing the country's projected current account deficit would
be a challenge.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement
earlier this month.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at its
top level of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the
interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)