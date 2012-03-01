KARACHI, March 1 The Pakistani rupee ended
weaker at 90.95/91.00 to the dollar on Thursday, inching closer
to its record low of 91.28 touched in January, because of higher
import payments especially for oil, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 90/94/98 on Wednesday.
"As international oil prices are still on the higher side,
we will continue to see the rupee under pressure and it may also
hit a new record low in the coming weeks," said a dealer at a
local bank.
International oil prices were trading above $123 a barrel on
Thursday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on Friday with a $399 million payment.
The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that
financing the country's projected current account deficit would
be a challenge.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last
year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement
earlier this month.
The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
Pakistani stocks were led higher by the cement sector,
dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.49 percent, or 63.50 points, higher at 12,941.38
points.
Turnover fell to 118 million shares, compared with 206.47
million shares traded on Wednesday.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at its
top level of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the
interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; editing by Ron Askew)