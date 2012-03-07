(Refiles to fix headline)
KARACHI, March 7 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Wednesday as cautious investors booked profits at
higher levels, taking cues from regional markets, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index fell 0.60 percent, or 79.39 points, lower at 13,344.95
points.
Turnover rose to 318.6 million shares, compared with 250.51
million shares traded on Tuesday.
"Bearish activity was witnessed at the KSE, but in healthy
turnover, after a fall in global markets," said Ahsan Mehanti,
director at Arif Habib Ltd.
Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday with Singapore
hitting a one-month low as Asian investors continued to worry
about slowing global growth.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at
90.87/94 to the dollar, compared to its close of 90.88/93 on
Tuesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
The State Bank of Pakistan warned last month that financing
the country's projected current account deficit would be a
challenge.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a $96 million deficit in the same period last
year, according to central bank data.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last month with a $399 million payment.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market. Dealers said they were awaiting the result of a treasury
bill auction, due to be released on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)