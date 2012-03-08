KARACHI, March 8 Pakistani stocks ended
higher and volume hit a two year high on Thursday as investors
snapped up cement stocks, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.20 percent, or 26.44 points, higher at 13,271.39
points.
Turnover rose to 359.17 million shares, compared with 318.6
million shares traded on Wednesday.
"Volume at Karachi bourse touched a 2-year high of more than
350 million shares due to retail investors' interest in smaller
cement stocks," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities
Ltd.
Volume leader Fauji Cement ended 9.16 percent
higher at 5.48 rupees, and Lafarge Pakistan gained
21.86 percent to end at 3.40 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.81/86
to the dollar, compared to its close of 90.87/94 on Wednesday,
amid lack of import payments but dealers expect pressure on the
local unit because of rising global oil prices.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
The State Bank of Pakistan warned last month that financing
the country's projected current account deficit would be a
challenge.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a $96 million deficit in the same period last
year, according to central bank data.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last month with a $399 million payment.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market. Dealers said they were awaiting the result of a treasury
bill auction, due to be released on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)