KARACHI, March 9 Volume on the Karachi bourse hit a six-year high on Friday with investors hopeful of progress on capital gains tax reforms, dealers said, while the exchange closed a high note.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.61 percent, or 81.35 points, higher at 13,352.74 points.

Turnover rose to 552.79 million shares, its highest since March 2006.

"Volume touched a six-year high of more than 550 million shares in anticipation of progress on capital gains tax reforms," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

"Major activity was seen in low price stocks as NIB Bank (and) TRG."

NIB Bank, volume leader, ended 51.85 percent higher at 2.87 rupees, and TRG Pakistan gained 36.6 percent to end at 3.62 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.70/78 to the dollar, compared to its close of 90.81/86 on Thursday, amid lack of import payments.

Dealers expect pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices. Oil was trading above $125 a barrel on Friday.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

The State Bank of Pakistan warned last month that financing the country's projected current account deficit would be a challenge.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633 billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a $96 million deficit in the same period last year, according to central bank data.

The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last month with a $399 million payment.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in February.

The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)