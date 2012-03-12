KARACHI, March 12 Pakistan stocks ended up
and volume remained at a six-year high on Monday, led by foreign
buying in mid-cap financial stocks including NIB Bank
and Jahangir Siddiqui, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.22 percent, or 29.80 points, higher at 13,382.54
points.
Turnover rose to 576.82 million shares, its highest since
2006. Volume on Friday was 552.79 million shares.
"Investors preferred to invest in low-priced stocks as
volumes remained at a record six-year high," said Samar Iqbal, a
dealer at Topline Securities.
NIB Bank, the volume leader, ended 8.07 percent higher at
3.08 rupees, and Jahangir Siddiqui gained 7.16 percent to end at
14.96 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.68/73
to the dollar, compared to its close of 90.70/78 on Friday
because of increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis.
Those remittances increased 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in
the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with
$6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising
global oil prices. Oil was trading close to $125 a barrel on
Monday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
The State Bank of Pakistan warned last month that financing
the country's projected current account deficit would be a
challenge.
The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633
billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with a $96 million deficit in the same period last
year, according to central bank data.
The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming
months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last month with a $399 million payment.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised
Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget
pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)