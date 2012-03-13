KARACHI, March 13 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Tuesday and volume fell from a six-year high reached a
day earlier as cautious investors sold shares at higher levels
to book profits, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index fell 0.74 percent, or 98.89 points, to 13,282.65 points.
Turnover fell to 186.2 million shares, compared with 576.82
million shares traded on Monday, its highest since 2006.
"There was some profit taking in shares that have been
performing well in the previous sessions, such as Engro Corp and
NIB Bank," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers' Al-Hoqqani
Securities.
NIB Bank ended 2.97 percent down at 2.91 rupees
and Engro Corp shed 2.84 percent to close at 146
rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.74/77
to the dollar compared to its close of 90.68/73 on Monday
because of increased import payments.
The rupee was supported this week by increased remittances
from overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59
billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year,
compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising
global oil prices. Oil was trading above $125 a barrel on
Tuesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern on the trade deficit, which widened
by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same
period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
reported.
Exports in the July-Feb period totalled $15.19 billion, and
imports were $29.79 billion.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)