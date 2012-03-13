KARACHI, March 13 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday and volume fell from a six-year high reached a day earlier as cautious investors sold shares at higher levels to book profits, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.74 percent, or 98.89 points, to 13,282.65 points.

Turnover fell to 186.2 million shares, compared with 576.82 million shares traded on Monday, its highest since 2006.

"There was some profit taking in shares that have been performing well in the previous sessions, such as Engro Corp and NIB Bank," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers' Al-Hoqqani Securities.

NIB Bank ended 2.97 percent down at 2.91 rupees and Engro Corp shed 2.84 percent to close at 146 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.74/77 to the dollar compared to its close of 90.68/73 on Monday because of increased import payments.

The rupee was supported this week by increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.

Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices. Oil was trading above $125 a barrel on Tuesday.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

There was also concern on the trade deficit, which widened by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

Exports in the July-Feb period totalled $15.19 billion, and imports were $29.79 billion.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the International Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in February.

The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)