KARACHI, March 14 Pakistani stocks ended
higher on Wednesday, led by Bank Alfalah (BAFL), on
expectations of healthy growth and corporate profits, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.58 percent, or 77.02 points, to end at 13,360.67
points.
Turnover rose to 347.21 million shares, compared with 186.2
million shares traded on Tuesday.
"BAFL remained in the limelight and its share price
increased as investors expect further improvement in its
earnings in 2012," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
BAFL ended 3.68 percent higher at 16.62 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.68/75
to the dollar compared to its close of 90.74/77 on Tuesday amid
lack of import payments and increased remittances from overseas
Pakistanis.
Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose 23.4 percent to
$8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising
global oil prices. Oil was trading above $126 a barrel on
Wednesday.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern on the trade deficit, which widened
by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same
period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
reported.
Exports in the July-Feb period totaled $15.19 billion, and
imports were $29.79 billion.
Dealers said they were also cautious after the International
Monetary Fund advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle
growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain
inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at their
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)