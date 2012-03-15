KARACHI, March 15 Pakistani stocks ended
on its highest close since May 2008 on Thursday, buoyed by
middle tier shares and hopes of progress on capital gains tax
(CGT) reforms, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.68 percent, or 90.40 points, to end at 13,451.07
points, its highest close since May 22, 2008.
Volume was 336.91 million shares, compared with 347.21
million shares traded on Wednesday.
"Accumulation continued in stocks, led by second and third
tier scrips, ahead of reformed CGT regime implementation," said
Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments.
Among the most active companies, volume leader Bank of
Punjab ended 4.62 percent higher at 9.51 rupees, while
cement company Lafarge Pakistan closed 14.15 percent
higher at 3.55 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.73/80
to the dollar compared to its close of 90.68/75 on Wednesday due
to increased import payments, especially for oil.
Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising
global oil prices. Oil was trading close to $125 a barrel on
Thursday.
The rupee had been supported this week by remittances from
overseas Pakistanis which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in
the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with
$6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern on the trade deficit, which widened
by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same
period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
reported.
Exports in the July-Feb period totaled $15.19 billion, and
imports were $29.79 billion.
The International Monetary Fund has advised Pakistan to take
immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise
interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in
February.
The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget
deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates fell to 9.10 percent,
compared with the previous day's close of 11.90 percent, despite
net scheduled outflows of 25 billion rupees ($275.50 million).
Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 350 billion
rupees on Friday.
($1 = 90.7450 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)