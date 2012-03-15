KARACHI, March 15 Pakistani stocks ended on its highest close since May 2008 on Thursday, buoyed by middle tier shares and hopes of progress on capital gains tax (CGT) reforms, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.68 percent, or 90.40 points, to end at 13,451.07 points, its highest close since May 22, 2008.

Volume was 336.91 million shares, compared with 347.21 million shares traded on Wednesday.

"Accumulation continued in stocks, led by second and third tier scrips, ahead of reformed CGT regime implementation," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments.

Among the most active companies, volume leader Bank of Punjab ended 4.62 percent higher at 9.51 rupees, while cement company Lafarge Pakistan closed 14.15 percent higher at 3.55 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.73/80 to the dollar compared to its close of 90.68/75 on Wednesday due to increased import payments, especially for oil.

Dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices. Oil was trading close to $125 a barrel on Thursday.

The rupee had been supported this week by remittances from overseas Pakistanis which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

There was also concern on the trade deficit, which widened by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

Exports in the July-Feb period totaled $15.19 billion, and imports were $29.79 billion.

The International Monetary Fund has advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement in February.

The IMF last month projected a widening of Pakistan's budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates fell to 9.10 percent, compared with the previous day's close of 11.90 percent, despite net scheduled outflows of 25 billion rupees ($275.50 million).

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 350 billion rupees on Friday. ($1 = 90.7450 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)