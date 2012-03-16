KARACHI, March 16 Pakistani stocks ended
more than 1 percent lower on Friday as investors booked profits
after the market rallied to its highest close in nearly four
years the previous day, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 1.14 percent, or 153.95 points, to end at 13,297.12
points, a day after it reached its highest close since May 22,
2008.
Volume rose to 426.21 million shares, compared with 336.91
million on Thursday.
"The market made its highest close in almost four years so a
bit of a technical correction was due, which we witnessed in the
market today," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani
Securities.
In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at
90.74/78 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
90.73/80, and dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because
of rising global oil prices.
Oil was trading close to $123 a barrel on Friday.
The rupee had been supported this week by remittances from
overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in
the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with
$6.96 billion in the same period last year.
In February, remittances were $1.16 billion.
The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in
January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil
imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.
There was also concern about Pakistan's trade deficit, which
widened by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months
of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the
same period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
reported.
Exports in the July-Feb period totaled $15.19 billion, and
imports totaled $29.79 billion.
The International Monetary Fund has advised Pakistan to take
immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise
interest rates to contain inflation.
The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent
for two months in its monetary policy announcement in February.
Last month, the IMF projected a widening of Pakistan's
budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the government's revised budget
target of 4.7 percent.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.90 percent,
compared with Thursday's close of 9.10 percent, because of tight
liquidity in the interbank market.
Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 350 billion
rupees ($3.9 billion) against inflows of 320 billion on Friday.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway and Qasim
Nauman)