KARACHI, April 30 Pakistani stocks fell on
Monday on light trade as rising political uncertainty kept
investors cautious, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.37 percent, or 52.39 points, lower at 13,990.38 points
on turnover of 164 million shares.
"The absence of any upcoming triggers, along with rising
political noise, kept investors on the sidelines," said Samar
Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
The Supreme Court last week found Prime Minister Yusuf Raza
Gilani guilty of contempt of court for refusing to re-open
corruption cases against the president. The court gave the prime
minister only a symbolic sentence of a few minutes detention in
the courtroom.
Since then, opponents have called for Gilani to resign, but
he has so far refused. Most analysts anticipate another legal
challenge to Gilani's eligibility to remain prime minister,
which is causing anxiety over the political situation.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 91.02/06
to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.85/90, because
international oil prices remained above $119 a barrel on Monday,
increasing import payments.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's GDP growth is estimated at 3.2 percent for
2011/12 fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics.
The growth target was 4.2 percent as originally presented in
the budget announced June 2011 and later revised down to 4
percent following floods in August and September that year.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90
percent, unchanged from Friday's close amid tight liquidity in
the interbank market.
