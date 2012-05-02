ISLAMABAD May 2 Pakistani stocks rose on
Tuesday with selective buying by investors, while the market
remained volatile because of political uncertainty in the
country, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.09 percent, or 152.14 points, higher at 14142.52 points
on turnover of 160.7 million shares.
Earlier in the day, the index reached an intra-day high of
14166.65.
Shares for the Karachi Electric Supply Company and
Engro Corp led the surge.
"With Engro, there were rumours in the market that gas
supply to its new urea plant will be resumed," said Atif Zafar,
a research analyst at the JS Global financial services company.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended stronger
at 90.90/95 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
91.02/06.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Pakistan's GDP growth is estimated at 3.2 percent for
2011/12 fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics.
The growth target was 4.2 percent as originally presented in
the budget announced June 2011 and later revised down to 4
percent following floods in August and September that year.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional
$3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the
previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 10.75 percent,
down from Monday's close of 11.90 because of increased liquidity
in the market.
