ISLAMABAD May 3 Increased trading by foreign investors since Wednesday has boosted local confidence in the Karachi Stock Exchange, leading the index to close almost 2 percent up on Thursday, analysts said, ending at its highest level since May 2008.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $8,177,045 on Wednesday according to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.96 percent, or 277.4 points, higher at 14,419.92 points, with a volume of 293.9 million shares. It hit an intra-day high of, 14,454.39.

The previous high-point was May 13, 2008 when the KSE closed at 14,542.5.

"With foreign investors increasing their activity in the stock market, there was an injection of confidence and the market was bullish," said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the JS Global financial services company.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 90.72/77 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 91.90/95.

The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.

In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of foreign aid.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.10 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 11.90 because of increased liquidity in the market. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman)