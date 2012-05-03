ISLAMABAD May 3 Increased trading by foreign
investors since Wednesday has boosted local confidence in the
Karachi Stock Exchange, leading the index to close almost 2
percent up on Thursday, analysts said, ending at its highest
level since May 2008.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $8,177,045 on
Wednesday according to the National Clearing Company of
Pakistan.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.96 percent, or 277.4 points, higher at 14,419.92
points, with a volume of 293.9 million shares. It hit an
intra-day high of, 14,454.39.
The previous high-point was May 13, 2008 when the KSE closed
at 14,542.5.
"With foreign investors increasing their activity in the
stock market, there was an injection of confidence and the
market was bullish," said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the
JS Global financial services company.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended stronger
at 90.72/77 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
91.90/95.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose
21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same
period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank
of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under
pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of
foreign aid.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.10 percent,
down from Wednesday's close of 11.90 because of increased
liquidity in the market.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman)