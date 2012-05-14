ISLAMABAD May 14 Pakistani stocks ended slightly lower on Monday with investors exercising caution because of the uncertainty in ties between uneasy allies Islamabad and Washington, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.01 percent, or 1.72 points, lower at 14,228.77, with a volume of 77.5 million, compared to 14,230.49 points on Friday.

"Investors remained cautious amid uncertainty on the Pakistan-U.S. relationship. As a result, volumes fell," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Top Pakistani civilian and military officials are expected to discuss the resumption of important overland supplies to NATO forces in neighbouring Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Islamabad suspended the routes after a friendly fire incident involving NATO aircraft killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in November last year. The episode plunged already troubled ties between Pakistan and the United States to their lowest point since Islamabad joined the U.S.-led war on militancy in 2001.

Pakistan has received billions of dollars in aid in return, described by some analysts as critical to Pakistan's struggling economy. The unstable, nuclear-armed South Asian nation has, however, often been described as an unreliable ally.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 90.80/91.00 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 90.86/90.

The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 20.2 percent to $10.88 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $9.05 billion in the same period last year.

In April, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 11.90 percent, the same level as Friday. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton)