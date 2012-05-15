ISLAMABAD May 15 Pakistan stocks recovered on
Tuesday after cautious trading on Monday, spurred by hopes that
ties between strategic allies the United States and Pakistan are
improving, analysts said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.60 percent, or 84.9 points, higher at 14,313.67 points,
with a volume of 123.2 million, compared to Monday's close of
14,228.77 points.
"There have been positive statements from both the United
States and Pakistan about progress on issues, which helped lift
the market today," said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the JS
Global financial services company.
Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders are expected to
meet Tuesday night to discuss the re-opening of important
overland NATO supply routes to neighbouring Afghanistan.
Islamabad suspended the routes after a friendly fire
incident involving NATO aircraft killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in
November last year. The episode plunged already troubled ties
between Pakistan and the United States to their lowest point
since Islamabad joined the U.S.-led war on militancy in 2001.
Pakistan has received billions of dollars in aid in return,
described by some analysts as critical to Pakistan's struggling
economy. The unstable, nuclear-armed South Asian nation has,
however, often been described as an unreliable ally.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost flat
at 90.83/88 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
90.80/91.00.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 20.2
percent to $10.88 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12
fiscal year, compared with $9.05 billion in the same period last
year.
In April, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 11.90 percent,
the same level as Monday.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman)