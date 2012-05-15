ISLAMABAD May 15 Pakistan stocks recovered on Tuesday after cautious trading on Monday, spurred by hopes that ties between strategic allies the United States and Pakistan are improving, analysts said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.60 percent, or 84.9 points, higher at 14,313.67 points, with a volume of 123.2 million, compared to Monday's close of 14,228.77 points.

"There have been positive statements from both the United States and Pakistan about progress on issues, which helped lift the market today," said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the JS Global financial services company.

Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders are expected to meet Tuesday night to discuss the re-opening of important overland NATO supply routes to neighbouring Afghanistan.

Islamabad suspended the routes after a friendly fire incident involving NATO aircraft killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in November last year. The episode plunged already troubled ties between Pakistan and the United States to their lowest point since Islamabad joined the U.S.-led war on militancy in 2001.

Pakistan has received billions of dollars in aid in return, described by some analysts as critical to Pakistan's struggling economy. The unstable, nuclear-armed South Asian nation has, however, often been described as an unreliable ally.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.83/88 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/91.00.

The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 20.2 percent to $10.88 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $9.05 billion in the same period last year.

In April, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 11.90 percent, the same level as Monday. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman)