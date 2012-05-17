ISLAMABAD May 17 Pakistan stocks fell for a
second day running on Thursday with confidence hit by two days
of consecutive net selling by foreign investors and concerns
about regional markets, analysts said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-index ended
0.13 percent, or 17.99 points, lower at 14,063.08 on volume of
103.3 million shares.
"The mood in the market was dull because of concerns that
other markets in the region aren't doing so well, and also
because of selling by foreign investors for the last two days,"
said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the JS Global financial
services company.
Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,674,866 on
Wednesday, and $3,487,911 on Tuesday, according to the National
Clearing Company of Pakistan.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost
flat at 90.88/95 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close
of 90.86/91.
The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 20.2
percent to $10.88 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12
fiscal year, compared with $9.05 billion in the same period last
year.
In April, remittances totalled $1.14 billion.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 11.90 percent,
the same level as on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Nick Macfie)