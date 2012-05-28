ISLAMABAD May 28 The Karachi Stock Exchange closed up on Monday, with buying in the cement and fertiliser sectors helping the market close above 14,000 points, dealers said.

The KSE's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.76 percent, or 106.45 points, higher at 14,031.51 points on volume of 119.69 million shares, compared with Friday's close of 13,925.06.

"Led by institutional buying in cement and fertiliser stocks, the market rallied to close above the 14,000-points mark," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Fatima Fertilizer closed 2.94 percent higher at 24.85 Pakistani rupees, Fauji Fertilizer ended 2.15 percent higher at 112.5 rupees, and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim rose 3.95 percent to 41.6 rupees.

In the cement sector, D.G. Khan Cement closed 2.29 percent higher at 43.75 rupees, and Attock Cement ended 1.88 percent higher at 79.5 rupees.

The Pakistani rupee extended its recent sequence of marking record lows versus the U.S. dollar, closing on Monday at 92.14/19 to the dollar, compared with 91.70/75 on Friday.

"The pressure we saw last week on the rupee because of increased import payments was sustained on Monday, but we expect the pressure to reduce tomorrow," said currency trader Abdul Basit.

Overnight rates in the money market ended marginally lower at 10.75 percent, down from Friday's close of 11 percent, as a result of a slight increase in liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)