ISLAMABAD, June 1 Karachi stocks rallied on
Friday with investors optimistic ahead of the Pakistan
government's budget announcement, dealers said.
Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is scheduled to
announce the country's budget for fiscal 2012/13 during an
evening session of parliament on Friday.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose
0.66 percent, or 90.35 points, to close at 13,876.97 on volume
of 78.168 million shares, compared to Thursday's close of
13,786.62 points.
"There was positive sentiment about the budget, which helped
lift the market," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani
Securities.
The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.63/68, a fifth record low
against the U.S. dollar in as many days, compared to Thursday's
close of 93.57/63.
The rupee has faced sustained pressure in the last two weeks
because of increased import payments, especially for oil.
Overnight rates in the interbank market closed at 11.50
percent, down from 11.90 percent on Thursday, because of
increased liquidity in the market.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman and Rebecca Conway)