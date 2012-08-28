KARACHI Aug 28 Pakistani stocks ended higher on
Tuesday as investors' concerns over political turmoil eased
after the prime minister won more time from the Supreme Court in
a case that could see him charged with contempt of court or
disqualified, traders said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.41 percent, or 62.82 points, higher at 15,234.48, on
volume of 18.71 million shares.
On Monday, the Supreme Court gave Prime Minister Raja Pervez
Ashraf another three weeks to respond to its orders to reopen
corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.
The move continued to calm anxieties among investors on
Tuesday. The case has fuelled tension in a long-running standoff
between the government and increasingly assertive judiciary.
Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited was
the biggest winner in terms of volume, gaining 6.14 percent. It
closed at 17.29 rupees.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at
94.79/94.85 compared to 94.80/85 on Monday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at steady at 7.5
percent.
