KARACHI Aug 28 Pakistani stocks ended higher on Tuesday as investors' concerns over political turmoil eased after the prime minister won more time from the Supreme Court in a case that could see him charged with contempt of court or disqualified, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.41 percent, or 62.82 points, higher at 15,234.48, on volume of 18.71 million shares.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf another three weeks to respond to its orders to reopen corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari.

The move continued to calm anxieties among investors on Tuesday. The case has fuelled tension in a long-running standoff between the government and increasingly assertive judiciary.

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited was the biggest winner in terms of volume, gaining 6.14 percent. It closed at 17.29 rupees.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 94.79/94.85 compared to 94.80/85 on Monday.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at steady at 7.5 percent.

(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)