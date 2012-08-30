KARACHI Aug 30 Pakistan stocks closed higher on
Thursday, boosted by investor confidence in the oil, gas, and
telecommunications sectors, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 15,253.71 points, or 0.68 percent higher, on volume of
13.74 million shares.
The oil, gas and telecommunications industries provided a
boost to the market, said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
at 94.48/94.54 to the dollar, compared to 94.70/76 on
Wednesday.
Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 7.50
percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)