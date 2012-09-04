KARACHI, Sept 4 Pakistani stocks closed lower on
Tuesday as investors booked profits after stocks closed at a
4-year high on Monday.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.26 percent, or 40.36 points, lower at 15,388.13, on
total volume of 180.46 million shares.
"Overall market remained under selling pressure as investors
opted to book profit after the healthy market rally in last few
trading sessions", said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
slightly weaker at 94.76/94.81 to the dollar, compared to
Monday's close of 94.64/94.69.
Overnight rates in the money market ended steady at 8.00
percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)