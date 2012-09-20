KARACHI, Sept 20 Pakistani stocks ended lower on
Thursday as investors remained cautious about the security
situation in Pakistan.
The Pakistani Government declared Friday a holiday and
national day of mourning after Pakistani citizens protested
against an anti-Islamic film.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.87 percent, or 136.02 points, lower at 15,452.64, on
total volume of 159.26 million shares.
"Due to long weekend and prevailing law and order situation
in the city, across the board selling was witnessed. Increased
leverage position also forced investors to trim their
portfolios," said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
slightly stronger at 94.46/94.51 to the dollar, compared to
Wednesday's close of 94.48/94.54.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 10.40 percent
compared to Wednesday's close 9.50 percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)