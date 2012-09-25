KARACHI, Sept 25 Pakistani stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors remaining cautious over political uncertainty that has dragged on for months.

The Supreme Court has been urging Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf to write a letter asking Swiss authorities to reopen corruption cases against the president.

A draft of the letter was supposed to be presented by the law minister to the Supreme Court on Tuesday but the case was adjourned until Wednesday.

Ashraf could be charged with contempt of court or disqualification from office if he fails to comply with the increasingly assertive Supreme Court's demands.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.01 percent, or 2.06 points, lower at 15,373.46, on total volume of 105.35 million shares.

"The KSE-100 ended flat today due to lower retail and institutional participation. Political uncertainty added to investors remaining on the sidelines," said Suleman Maniya at Al-Meezan Investments.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.51/94.56 to the dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 10.40 percent compared to Monday's close of 10 percent.

(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)