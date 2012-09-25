KARACHI, Sept 25 Pakistani stocks ended slightly
lower on Tuesday, with investors remaining cautious over
political uncertainty that has dragged on for months.
The Supreme Court has been urging Prime Minister Raja Pervez
Ashraf to write a letter asking Swiss authorities to reopen
corruption cases against the president.
A draft of the letter was supposed to be presented by the
law minister to the Supreme Court on Tuesday but the case was
adjourned until Wednesday.
Ashraf could be charged with contempt of court or
disqualification from office if he fails to comply with the
increasingly assertive Supreme Court's demands.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.01 percent, or 2.06 points, lower at 15,373.46, on total
volume of 105.35 million shares.
"The KSE-100 ended flat today due to lower retail and
institutional participation. Political uncertainty added to
investors remaining on the sidelines," said Suleman Maniya at
Al-Meezan Investments.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
steady at 94.51/94.56 to the dollar.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 10.40 percent
compared to Monday's close of 10 percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)