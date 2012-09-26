KARACHI, Sept 26 Pakistani stocks ended higher on Wednesday, as investors showed more buying interest despite ongoing political uncertainty in the country.

The Supreme Court has been urging Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf to write a letter asking Swiss authorities to reopen corruption cases against the president.

A draft of the letter was supposed to be presented by the law minister to the Supreme Court on Wednesday but the case was adjourned until October 5.

Ashraf could be charged with contempt of court or disqualification from office if he fails to comply with the increasingly assertive Supreme Court's demands.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.17 percent, or 25.96 points, higher at 15,399.42, on total volume of 82.66 million shares.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.72/94.77 to the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 94.51/94.56.

Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 10.40 percent.

(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)