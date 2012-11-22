KARACHI Nov 22 Pakistani stocks closed lower on
Thursday, with investors remaining cautious after sectarian
attacks.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.04 percent, or 5.97 points, lower at 16,251.00.
Pakistani Shi'ites, targeted in three explosions which
killed 16 people on Wednesday, are receiving death threat text
messages on cellphones ahead of a key event in their religious
calendar that has been tainted by violence in the past.
Hardline Sunni militant groups are expected to strike again
this weekend, the climax of the Shi'ite mourning month of
Muharram. Radical Sunni groups have staged high-profile suicide
bombings against processions on that occasion before.
Karachi Electric fell 1.46 percent, or 0.09
rupees, to 6.07 per share, while Jahangir Sidiqui
dropped 3.66 percent, or 0.59 rupees, to 15.51 per share.
Fauji Cement <FAUC .KA> rose 4.48 percent, or 0.30 rupees, to
7.00 per share and Maple Leaf Cement rose 7.02
percent, or 1.00 rupee, to 15.25 per share.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
nearly steady at 95.93/95.98 to the dollar, compared to
Wednesday's close of 95,95/95.97
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)