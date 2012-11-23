KARACHI Nov 23 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Friday, as declining shares of financial service companies and worries over sectarian violence during the Shi'ite mourning month of Muharram.

"Cautious investors preferred to book profits amid fear of the law and order situation over the weekend," said Samar Iqbal, an equity dealer with Topline Securities.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.08 percent, or 13.41 points, lower at 16,237.59.

Jahangir Sidiqui dropped 0.38 percent, or 0.06 rupees, to 15.58 per share, while Azgard Nine eased 0.35 percent, or 0.03 rupees, to 8.65 per share.

On the positive side, Fauji Cement rose 0.43 percent, or 0.03 rupees, to 7.00 per share, while Maple Leaf Cement rose 1.51 percent, or 0.23 rupees, to 15.47 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee weakened at 96.01/96.07 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.93/95.98

(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)