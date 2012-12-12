KARACHI Dec 12 Pakistani stocks rose on Wednesday, supported by expectations that the central bank will ease interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-index closed at 16,744.60, up 0.26 percent or 42.91 points from the previous session. The market hit a record high of 16,903.46 on Friday.

Lotte Pak rose 2.22 percent, or 0.17 rupee, to 7.82 per share, while Byco Petroleum was up 1.21 percent, or 0.13 rupees, to 10.90 per share.

Stocks that fell included Jahangir Sidiqui, down 0.29 percent to 17.21 per share, and Engro Foods, which dropped 1.39 percent to 92.25 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee steadied at 97.17/97.23 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's 97.15/97.25.

The local currency may fall more further due to strong dollar demand from importers, a dealer said.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.90 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)