KARACHI Dec 20 Pakistani stocks closed on a record high on Thursday, led by trading in telecommunications companies.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.23 percent, or 38.19 points, higher at 16,908.02.

"The new refinery operations startup of BYCO, hopes for release of $600 million U.S. coalition support fund ... played a catalyst role in optimistic sentiments at the Karachi Stock Exchange," said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

Byco Petroleum rose 8.82 percent, or one rupee, to 12.34 per share while Maple Leaf Cement was up 2.49 percent, or 0.37 rupees, to 15.23 per share.

Stocks that fell included Nishat Chunian, down 4.52 percent to 35.71 per share, and Engro Corp, which fell 1.55 percent to 91.74 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee strengthened, closing at 97.36/97.39 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 97.69/97.73.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.40 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)