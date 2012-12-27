KARACHI Dec 27 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors booked profits during the holiday season.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.21 percent, or 35.02 points, lower at 16,892.32.

Stocks that ended positively included Byco Petroleum , which rose 8.16 percent, or one rupee, to 13.26 per share and Fauji Cement, which was up 2.04 percent, or 0.13 rupees, to 6.50 per share.

Stocks that fell included Karachi Electric, down 7.62 percent to 5.58 per share, and TRG Pakistan, which fell 5.53 percent to 5.81 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 97.45/97.50 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 97.31/97.36.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 8.75 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)