KARACHI Jan 10 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Thursday as traders expressed worry over the potential impact of a political demonstration planned in the capital next week.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.27 percent, or 212.30 points, lower at 16,529.92.

Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Ltd fell 3.37 percent to 16.34 per share and Byco Petroleum was down 0.68 percent to 13.24 per share.

Fauji Cement was up 1.25 percent to 6.47 per share while Fauji Bin Qasim rose 0.28 percent to 38.85 per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee strengthened, ending at 97.27/97.32 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 97.30/97.35.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)