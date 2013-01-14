BRIEF-Hotel Leelaventure confirms discussions to sell Leela Palace Chennai
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd clarifies on news item "America's Marigold Capital may buy Leela Chennai."
KARACHI Jan 14 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Monday amid uncertainty over the outcome of a large political protest planned in the capital and protests over sectarian killings in the financial hub of Karachi.
The market fell more than 100 points in the morning session but recovered during the day after the Karachi protests were called off.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.01 percent, or 1.53 points, lower at 16,633.18.
Around 31 million shares were traded in Fauji Cement Company Ltd, representing 36 percent of the number of shares traded that day, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.
Fauji Cement was up 4.3 percent to 7.03 per share while information technology and communications company TRG Pakistan rose 15.16 percent to 6.00 per share.
Byco Petroleum fell 0.83 percent to 13.12 per share and Bank of Punjab was down 0.57 percent to 8.76 per share.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 97.30/97.36 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 97.26/97.32.
Overnight rates in the money market rose ending at 9.40 percent compared to Friday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
