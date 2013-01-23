KARACHI Jan 23 The Pakistani stock market closed higher on Wednesday, with stocks in cement companies leading the way ahead of company results.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 14.58 points, higher at 16,908.67.

Fauji Cement rose 0.81 percent to 7.45 rupees per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost steady at 97.68/97.73 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.70/97.74.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)